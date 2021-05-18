Can a recluse, green ogre fall in love with a beautiful princess? That's what happened in Shrek, the animated comedy movie which released on May 18, 2001 in the United States and slowly, the phenomena spread to the entire world. It was a simple love story elevated by a tale that's as old as time itself! Not only did it save the animation studio behind it, DreamWorks Animation, but also went on to birth many sequels.

But how far will the romance of a green ogre and a beautiful princess go? Very long, apparently, over six movies to be exact. That was the magic of the Shrek series.

The story itself is simple. There is a princess in need of saving and a green ogre, namely Shrek, is tasked with the job. Needless to say, he is successful and though he is gruff, he manages to win the heart of the princess and ours too! Shrek's sidekick, simply known as Donkey, is hilarious too and one of the most notable characters of the series that the whole world has come to love!

When the bomb went off

Mecca Masjid is special for more reasons than one. Over 400-years-old, one of the biggest mosques of India with an ability to accommodate 20,000 people and the central arch of the mosque? The bricks for it were made from the soil brought from the holy site of Mecca, Saudi Arabia. And that's how the mosque, which is situated close to the most iconic landmark of Hyderabad, Charminar, came to be so special. In fact, the mosque was the centerpiece around which the rest of the city was built.



It was inside this very mosque that a bomb exploded at 1:15 pm on May 18, 2007. It was a pipe bomb triggered by a cell phone that killed nine, injured 58 and shook everyone up while two other bombs were thankfully diffused.