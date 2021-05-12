If you had to fashion Indian-born Canadian poet Rupi Kaur's writing into wearable art, as a gentle reminder to love yourself a little more or of your boundless potential, we are sure it would look like the latest collection launched by The Mehran Collection last month. These accessories, made from polymer clay, take after the illustrations that accompany the 28-year-old poet's poems, which she illustrates herself. The two sisters behind this brand, Simran (23) and Mehak Sisodia (18), should take a bow because after the dainty and minimalistic designs, which are often associated with this brand, Limitless, their new collection, is bigger and bolder.

The power of sisters | (Pic: The Mehran Collection)

A little about the Sisodia sisters now. They are certainly an imaginative pair whose energies and skillset perfectly complement each other. You see, Simran pursued her BBA from Bhavan's Vivekananda College and has worked industriously in the corporate world, more specifically in the realm of marketing and branding. But she quit it after finding that this is not the race she wants to be a part of. Mehak is currently studying Fashion Design at FDDI, Hyderabad and was exploring opportunities in accessory designing and styling. "It was around June 2020 when the sentiment against popular websites like Shien was turning sour and everybody was batting for Made in India products; that's when we brainstormed and decided to use clay to make handmade accessories," says Simran.

A pendant | (The Mehran Collection)

Safe to say it was a mess when they started out. But soon, their hands became adept and their designs more and more defined. Their nimble fingers learnt to mould the clay just so and bake it in their oven at just the right temperature to achieve pendants, earrings and more. "One of our very first offerings, a simple yet sleek heart pendant, was such a hit. It is our minimalistic designs that went straight to the carts of many," she shares. Sunflowers, daisies and many other motifs find their way into the minimalistic designs and consequently, into the hearts of many social media influencers too, including the likes of Cosmo India Fashion Influencer of the Year Male (Editor’s Choice) award winner, Siddharth Batra. The ripple effect which started was unstoppable.

From their previous collection | (The Mehran Collection)

The Mehran Collection's Limitless series also features keychains, rings and they are going all guns blazing — they even got a professional photoshoot done. Certainly, they have upped their game with their new collection. They crossed the 500-mark recently with deliveries and have fans in Sikkim and Nagaland as well. They're turning into a national sensation, we see.

Rupi Kaur poems that inspired Limitless

- there is

nothing left

to worry about

the sun and her flowers are here



- to heal

you have to

get to the root

of the wound

and kiss it all the way up

For more on them check out instagram.com/themehrancollection