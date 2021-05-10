They say Montana is the American West at its very best. One of the most touristy things you can do in this American state is visit Glacier National Park, home to 26 gigantic glaciers. Excited? You better plan a trip soon, post-pandemic, of course, because if you are late by a few years, some of them might just melt.

The government agency United States Geological Survey (USGS) on May 10, 2017, proved that some glaciers receded by a large percentage, 85% to be exact. This was the damage done in just the last 50 years. Let that sink in. Also, this technically means that they no longer can even be called glaciers because they need to be spread across at least 25 acres, that's the parameter set by the scientists at the park. Needless to say, global warming and humans are the culprits. The consequences are dire as it will lead to rising sea levels and we can imagine where it can go from there.

Just last month, a study published in the journal Nature concluded that, you better sit down for this, as many as 2,20,000 mountain glaciers are losing 298 billion metric tons of ice and snow and this has been happening since 2015. Where does humankind go from here?