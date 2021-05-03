With the second wave of the Coronavirus ripping through the nation, educational institutions are finding it difficult to provide employment to students or conduct campus placements for the 2020-21 batch. To make the process a tad bit easier for both students and colleges, Chennai start-up TeachSub Techno Solutions has developed a web-based app and mobile app called MyOSin that supports colleges in finding the right job for their students.



The app was launched three months ago and since then has been conducting various virtual job fairs on the platform. They have been able to provide significant placement assistance to different colleges in Chennai. In the last couple of months, around 40 colleges have enrolled on the platform.



Henry Maris, the founder of the MyOSin platform, tells us why he set up such a platform, "The Department of Higher Education and various universities are pushing the colleges to use a blended system of education. While the students face issues with regards to internet connectivity, the faculties on the other side are not equipped enough to conduct classes online. With all these issues haunting the students and colleges, the training and placement process for the final year students of the 2020-21 batch seems to be nearly impossible. A lot of colleges are having great issues connecting their students to recruiters in this situation, we wanted to solve this issue," he says.

He explains how it works. "We provide colleges with a free trial and then they can sign up for our monthly plans starting from Rs 99 per student. Once the college joins the platform they can invite the students to join on the android app, then they can create their profile, build a profile, they can also take up quantitative, qualitative aptitude tests on the platform to assess their skills. Through the platform, they have all kinds of options to prepare themselves for placements. We have around 65 companies that keep posting jobs on the platform to which students can apply too," he adds.



There's also a feature on the platform where colleges can invite alumni and get them to connect to the students for mentoring and coaching them. "Because of COVID, a lot of recruiters have shifted to digital, they can connect to the students through the platform. The recruiters can do the entire interview process remotely through this app," concludes Henry.