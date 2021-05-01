The one who lurks in the shadows of the night to fight crime and criminals made his debut on May 1, 1939. We are talking about Batman who first appeared in the monthly Detective Comics.



Bruce Wayne might seem like your typical rich white American, but come night, he turned into Batman with his fast automobile and even faster reflexes. But deep inside, he carried a childhood trauma that drove him to do more and more good. He had seen his parents murdered by a street thug. Needless to say, Batman was an instant hit and found a place in the hearts of many.

Rock you like a hurricane

Another cyclone was descending upon Odisha, the coastal state which has weathered many storms already. And this time, it was prepared for Cyclone Fani. Over eight lakh people were evacuated by May 1, 2019 and one of the images that has stayed with is that of a certain Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra almost begging villagers to evacuate. Operations were shut down at two major ports as the state braced itself to face the wrath of yet another cyclone. The storm hit the coast of Odisha on May 3 and substantial damage was still made. But even the UN stood up and took notice of the efforts made to minimise the extent of damage and even praised the efforts.