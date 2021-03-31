Musicians are creatures of another kind. Take the avant-grade electric guitarist James Marshall Hendrix better known as Jimi Hendrix, for example. This American musician known to have built the foundation for rock 'n' roll, burnt his guitar, and his hands in the process, on stage! This fateful event was pre-planned and executed on March 31. And with that, he upstaged every other musician who was playing that night.

Meet Madame Blavatsky

Theosophical Society is something we mostly associate Annie Besant with, but it was co-founded by Helena Petrovna Blavatsky, better known as Madame Blavatsky. In a time when British oppression in India was building and Indians felt compelled to tread the path of Westerners, Madame Blavatsky started the Theosophical Society first in Bombay and then shifted it to Madras, right on the banks of river Adyar. She praised Buddhism and Hindusim and her books The Key to Theosophy which were read by our Father of The Nation as well.

Madame Blavatsky was a globe-trotter and while she was in India, the Russian writer gained a lot of prominence. But it was on March 31, 1885 that she left Madras for good as she boarded a streamer back to London. That's because her health kept failing her.