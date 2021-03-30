When UK-based professor of History Edward Anderson tweeted, “Idli are the most boring things in the world.”, Indian Twitter ripped into his response, trolled him in every way possible. Even politician Shashi Tharoor joined in on the fun. That's how passionate we are about our idlis. Not just on March 30, which is World Idli Day, but each and every day. We list some of the response for you, just for laughs:



- Edward, the rumblings you hear is the South Indians mobilising the army. What have you done?!!!!!

- YOU ARE BORING. How dare you

- I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Telangana school principal loses job, starts 'thela' selling idli, dosa, vada



Anderson took most of the trolling sportingly and even tweeted, "Having accidentally enraged the entirety of South India (and its omnipresent diaspora) on twitter, it was only right to order idlis for lunch. I'm very sorry to report that my unpopular - or "blasphemous", as some have said - opinion remains unchanged. #sorrynotsorry"



Clearly, Indians have strong feelings about idli or steamed rice cake as it's known in the West. The idea was of M Eniyavan, founder of Mallipoo Idly. And since then, March 30 has been World Idli Day. So, how are you going to celebrate this dish today?