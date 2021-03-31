Delivering medicines and all is fine, but has anyone tried to walk with you through your medical journey that includes navigating hard bumps like medical procedures and surgeries? Helping you cruise through sharp turns that involve choosing the right hospital and the doctor, getting priority appointments and so on. We think we might have found just the right partner. Here's introducing Raksha Health, you might know this HealthTech start-up as Digi-Prex but it's been going by its new aforementioned name since January 2020. Digi-Prex or Raksha Health, their commitment to the relationship they share with their customers remains unchanged.



Though they started as an online pharmacy company in March 2019, Raksha Health, which was picked by Y Combinator — they provide seed funding to start-ups — in the same year, was very clear that it did not want to be just that. "The idea was always to build a relationship of trust and that began with delivering medicines, the most frequent transaction anyone ever has in their healthcare journey," says Samarth Sindhi, Founder of this Hyderabad-based start-up. It's been a long two years of building significant networks with hospitals and laboratories so that users of Raksha Health can get help when it comes to booking advanced tests and its price discovery, booking surgeries and helping them locate the most cost-effective places, fix doctor appointments and everything else in between. Not only does this help with easing processes and aiding patients with finding the right hospitals, doctors and so on, this also goes a long way in cutting costs.

From their app | (Pic: Raksha Health)

How does Raksha Health achieve this though? "We have an app that keeps track of recurring medicine orders that one might require, but when it comes to surgeries and procedures, we recognise that there needs to be a certain level of hand-holding," says the 27-year-old. For this, they have a dedicated Patient Coordinator team which is steered competently by a team of experts. Together, there are about 500 people who ensure that customers don't just find an ear that listens but also a hand that offers the right help.

They have partners like Ankura Hospitals, CARE Hospitals and another 100+ hospitals in their network

We are told that diabetes patients who need insulin and a variety of other medicines, every month, find that Raksha Health ensures that it is delivered to them at the right time. As a large portion of diabetics are prone to glaucoma and will need eye procedures, the team patches them through their partner hospitals, like say Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, negotiate the price and so on. Patients with more serious concerns, like heart problems, have also opted for their services. Tests like angiograms (medical imaging to see insides the blood vessels) are done at best prices. "Not only does this save them about `20,000 to `40,000, but the time it takes to enlist to get a procedure done is also reduced," explains the youngster who pursued Mechanical Engineering from Brown University in the US.

Now what Raksha Health is seeing is a lot of pent-up procedures and surgeries, those that were delayed in lieu of COVID, but as far as the future is concerned, they want to start expanding their footprint real soon.

