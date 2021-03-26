It was this time, last year that our world changed forever. The Prime Minister had announced a nationwide lockdown and we were all confined to our homes, grappling with a new reality. But amid such increasing uncertainties, there's one thing you can always rely on to happen like clockwork - TNIE's ThinkEdu Conclave - and we've never let you down.



Over the last eight years, The New Indian Express has brought you a niche, curated and thought-provoking event in Chennai with some of the biggest names in the Indian education space and beyond in the form of the ThinkEdu Conclave. We have brought you over 420 speakers in the past, and this year, with the pandemic refusing to recede like a bad dream, we've taken ThinkEdu virtual. And that is how we are bringing 35 speakers streaming directly to your homes.



What is now India's largest and longest-running educational conclave is bringing to you some of the most vital and stimulating conversations around education, jobs, life after a pandemic, the new National Education Policy and so much more that centres around this year's theme - Lessons for a new world.



So get ready to catch some of your favourite speakers discussing the ever-evolving, post-COVID India. This year, we have Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister of Road Transport, Highways and MSME Nitin Gadkari, Infosys Co-founder Kris Gopalakrishnan, Education Secretary Amit Khare, intellectuals like Makarand Paranjape, AICTE Chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe, CSIR's DG Dr Shekhar C Mande, among various others talking about how the country can be truly Atmanirbhar. We also have authors like Amish, Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni and Anuja Chauhan discussing their books and disseminating lessons for our young.



Get those batteries charged up and be ready for a very interesting week - ThinkEdu kicks off on March 26 at 7 pm. And this year, instead of two days, we have extended the event to five days — till March 30. You can catch the sessions live at newindianexpress.com, edexlive.com, eventxpress.com and our social media channels — Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.



ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | India's BIGGEST Virtual Edu Conclave



Theme: Lessons for a New World



March 26

7 pm | The New Education Policy: The way ahead



Ramesh Pokhriyal, Union Minister for Education

7.30 pm | Remaking India from the Ground Up



Parameswaran Iyer, Former Water Secretary and Sanitation Specialist



S Y Quraishi, Former Chief Election Commissioner and Writer



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai



8.15 pm | Swami Vivekananda: The modernity of tradition



Makarand Paranjape, Director, Indian Institute of Advanced Study



S Vaidhyasubramanian, Vice-Chancellor, SASTRA Deemed to be University



Chair: Prabhu Chawla

9 pm | Learning from the Epics: Lessons on life, management and science



Dushyanth Sridhar, Indic Scholar, Researcher and Public Speaker



Subhash Kak, Hindutva-based Historical Revisionist



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

March 27

7 pm | The Reform Agenda



Sanjeev Sanyal, Principal Economic Advisor, Govt of India and Author



Arun Maira, Management Guru and Former Member, Planning Commission



Chair: Shankkar Aiyar

7.30 pm | Inside the Ventilator Project

Amitabha Bandhopadhyay, Associate Professor, IIT Kanpur



Srikant Sastri, Chairman, i3g Advisory Network



Chair: Daniel Thimmayya

8 pm | One Country, One Language: Does a united India need a language policy?



Amit Khare, Union Education Secretary, Govt of India



Chair: Prabhu Chawla and S Vaidhyasubramanian

9 pm | Mental Health: The other pandemic

Vikram Patel, The Pershing Square Professor of Global Health, Harvard Medical School



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

March 28



7 pm | Mapping the mind



Kris Gopalakrishnan, Co-Founder, Infosys and Chairman, Axilor Ventures



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

7.45 pm | Celluloid and sensibility: Telling the stories that matter

Alankrita Shrivastava, Director, Bombay Begums

Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

8.30 pm | Education and the Indian Gene



Subramanian Swamy, Rajya Sabha MP, BJP



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

7 pm | The New Millennial

Rajiv Malhotra, Researcher and Public Intellectual & Founder, Infinity Foundation



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

7.45 pm | Small is beautiful: Sparking the entrepreneurship within

Amit Agarwal, Global Sr VP and Country Head, Amazon India

Chair: Shankkar Aiyar

8.15 pm | Paper Tigresses: The reality of Indian women today

Suhasini Maniratnam, Actor, Director and Producer



Mihira Sood, Supreme Court Lawyer

Anuja Chauhan, Author



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

9 pm | Dialogue with the Triad: What the NEP will mean for an Atmanirbhar India



Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, AICTE



Dr Shekhar C Mande, DG, CSIR



Chamu Krishna Sastry, Member of MoE Committee on IKS



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai and S Vaidhyasubramanian

March 30



7 pm | The Importance of Myths: The past is the way to the future



Amish Tripathi, Author, Diplomat and Director, Nehru Centre



Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni, Author, Poet and Professor of Writing, University of Houston



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

7.45 pm | The Freedom Debate

Ajit Mohan, VP and Managing Director, Facebook India



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

8.15 pm | Soft Skills for the Future



Debjani Ghosh, President, NASSCOM



Chair: Kaveree Bamzai

9 pm | Education and Entrepreneurship: Roadmap for a new generation



Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport, Highways and MSME



Chair: Prabhu Chawla