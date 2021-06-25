What's common between British rock band The Beatles, Spanish artist Pablo Picasso and opera singer Maria Callas? Our World!



The words live, international, satellite television production and broadcast were never used in a sentence before One World, a coming-together of 19 creative artists representing their own countries, their own culture. About 400 million people tuned in to this televised broadcast aired on June 25, 1967 and it was a two-and-a-half-hour affair. The work of ten months, 10,000 technicians and four satellites went into broadcasting it to 19 nations. The Beatles stole the show with their first-ever rendition of All You Need Is Love and it was the perfect conclusion to the show which attempted to put on full display the prowess of satellites.

The first test

A crowd of over 25,000 had gathered at the Lord’s in London on June 25, 1932 to eagerly watch what was going to be a red-letter day in India's cricketing history because our team was going to play its first test match. The Maharaja of Porbandar was leading the way for the team. It was England's game, but June 25 was India's day as they put up a tough fight and stood at 30 without loss. Not bad for a first, huh?