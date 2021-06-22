Just a few weeks ago, when social media was flooded with SOS requests for beds, oxygen and other essential medical supplies, basic medicines too were among those in short supply. To help COVID-19 positive patients get the medicines they need while they quarantined at home, Udaipur-based non-profit Narayan Seva Sansthan (NSS) launched their nifty l Corona Kit. The kit not only contains some sought-after medicines but also has masks, sanitisers and gloves for COVID patients.

Speaking about the kit, NSS Director Palak Agarwal, says, "When I contracted COVID, I couldn't access the medicines easily. A lot of people were unaware of what medicines they should take and hospitals were already stretched beyond their capacity. Moreover, some of the NSS volunteers also said that the cost of COVID-related medication was jacked up in several areas. That is when we thought about developing this kit, comprising basic medicines like paracetamol, zinc and vitamin tablets, azithromycin and so on." The organisation has been distributing the kits since April 25 and has managed to deliver over 2,700 kits to people in various parts of the country.

To ensure fast delivery, NSS has a logistics partner, which ensures that the kits get delivered within a day. "We work on the day's requirement at around 2 am every day, when we package and label the kits. The logistics partner takes the shipment right at 6 am and delivers it by air to the destination," says Palak. The kits, including the shipping, are completely free of cost for the patients. The organisation is still delivering kits across Rajasthan since the COVID cases have spiked in the state again.

So, where can people place their medicine order? Palak explains, "We launched a toll-free number during the second wave where people can just call and state their medical requirements. They also need to provide a COVID positive report. A doctor's prescription is needed if they need specific drugs that are not included in the kit. We deliver the kits in accordance with the prescription." A total of 17 people from the organisation actively work to procure, pack and deliver the kits.

Palak says that they source the medicines from their own charitable hospital based in Udaipur. "Before the second wave, the hospital had around 50 per cent of the stock of medicines in-house. The remaining 50 per cent medicines were sourced from a Bengaluru-based company who delivered the consignment of medicines within three days," says Palak.