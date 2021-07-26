The only reason Sonam Wangchuk was able to attend school was because he moved out of Uleytokpo, a village in the Leh district of Ladakh to Srinagar at the age of nine. But it wasn't all roses there either, he was bullied because he looked 'different'. Wangchuk describes this period of his life as the darkest and it's important to know about it because this and several other factors led him to establish Students' Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) to reform the educational system of Ladakh.



What Wangchuk has done for Ladakh and its youngsters is unparalleled hence, he was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's version of the Nobel Prize on July 26, 2018.



The 54-year-old innovator and engineer holds a permanent place in our consciousness via pop culture! Filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani's 3 Idiots features Aamir Khan essaying the role of Rancho inspired by Wangchuk himself though he denies the link.

Behold, Shaw!

His work is steeped in wit and wisdom and so is his life so you see, it's not for no reason that writer Geroge Bernard Shaw is considered as one of the greatest British writers, second only to Shakespeare. No wonder both an Oscar and Nobel Prize for Literature were awarded to this Irish writer who moved to London and spent a lot of time poring over books in the British Museum. Pygmalion is one of his most well-known works.



Say yes to the submarine!

'Ari' meaning enemy in Sanskrit and 'hanth' meaning destroy — Arihant's mission was cut out when it was christened so and launched on July 26, 2009. With some help from Russian designers, this indigenous nuclear-powered submarine, the first of its kind in India, was under construction since 1998. This 364-feet long submarine was launched by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh