Hey, I just met you,

And this is crazy,

But here's my number,

So call me, maybe?



We all recognise this Carly Rae Jepsen because, at one point, it was booming from every speaker possible. But here's some trivia for you. In the year 2019, musicians Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez’s YouTube lip dub video of the same song went viral and with it, the song soared as well and became a global phenomenon. This pop song had a catchy chorus and upbeat instrumentation which worked for it all the way.

All hail Morrison

American writer Toni Morrison did very many important things — won the Nobel Prize for Literature, won the Pulitzer Prize for fiction, Grammy Award for Best Spoken Word Album for Children and a lot more. But more importantly, the black woman writer wrote about Black women and Black Americans, their struggles, plights, joys and their journey of finding their own identity. The novelist graced the Earth on February 18, 1931 and blessed it with many poignant works. Three of her most notable writings are — Sula, Song of Solomon and Beloved, the latter is a tale about African American slave Margaret Garner, how she escaped slavery only to be recaptured again.