When on February 17, 2007, police recovered 390 pieces of bones of new-born babies from the backyard of a hospital in Madhya Pradesh, we were horrified. But when the government disclosed that generally, over 10 million girls were killed right after they were born, or even before, in the past 20 years, it was a no-brainer to join the dots. Female foeticide and infanticide is a reality even in today's India. That's why news like a 28-year-old husband in Maharashtra smashing his 20-month-old daughter's head after his wife asked for Rs 5 so that she could buy sweets for the child still surface.



It was a tip-off that prompted the MP police to dig up a pit in the backyard of the hospital to investigate. The hospital's superintendent and a sweeper were questioned. As a reciprocation, Minister for Women and Child Development, Renuka Chowdhury made an announcement that cradles will be installed wherein, the parents can leave their unwanted child. These children will be placed in a home.



It was last year on February 17 that the Supreme Court ordered the Government of India to grant women in non-combative support units permanent commission on par with their male counterparts.