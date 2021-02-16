As many as 16 AC coaches plus two executive class, doors that are automatic, a GPS-based passenger information system, WiFi, a new-age regenerative braking system (capable of saving 30 per cent electrical energy) — we could go on and on about the Vande Bharat Express or Train 18 as it was called, dubbed the successor of the iconic Shatabdi Express. This semi-high speed train was #MadeInIndia, produced at the Integral Coach Factory, Chennai in about 18 months. It could travel at a speed of 160 km per hour and was designated to carry a maximum of 1,128 passengers from Delhi to Varanasi. It was flagged off by none other than our Prime Minister Narendra Modi from New Delhi Railway Station on February 15, 2019. And on the very next day, it broke down on its way back to New Delhi.



Though the meme-makers had a field day, it wasn't a commercial run and the breaking down was pinned to a cattle run over. It resumed its commercial-run soon.

Diamonds are forever?

On February 16, 2018, India suspended the passport of businessman Nirav Modi who defrauded the Punjab National Bank of about $1.8 billion. This case brought out the chinks in India's banking system. The founder of Firestar Diamond International is now on Interpol's wanted list. But days before the scam broke out, he fled to London and was caught by the authorities there in March 2019. He awaits extradition judgment on February 25.

