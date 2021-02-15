What's the price you would be ready to pay for enlightenment? What's the price you would be ready to pay for enlightening others? Greek philosopher Socrates was condemned to death on February 15, 399 BC. For what crime, you ask? "moral corruption of Athenian youth" and "impiety".



One of the founders of Western philosophy, Socrates had a unique teaching style now known as the Socratic method. It involves a healthy and cooperative dialogue between individuals which is further stimulated by questions and answers. His whole life this Athenian spent seeking answers to questions like 'What is truth?' and 'What is justice?'. This style of debate gave rise to disputes sometimes and hence, this was the charge against him. Needless to say, there were certain political mechanisations at work behind the scenes when it comes to this charge.

As per Socrates' student Plato and the book he penned Apology of Socrates, the moral philosopher was implored to run away. But staying true to his own lessons, Socrates stood his ground. And when death did come in the form of a poisonous brew he was supposed to drink, he drank it and started walking around until his legs gave away and he slipped to the floor, dead.



Let's recount some of his sayings, shall we?

- An unexamined life is not worth living.

- One thing only I know, and that is that I know nothing.

- When the debate is over, slander becomes the tool of the loser.

