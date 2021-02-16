Yes, Valentine's Day came and went, but we are still in the mood for some TLC and we blame it entirely on Nupur Saraswat and her audio collection I Believe in Afterlove, released the day after Valentine's Day. For the purpose of getting it out of the way, yes, Nupur is the same artist who was refused entry by a hotel in Hyderabad for being a solo traveler back in 2017 and became the talk of the town. But now, she just laughs as she describes this undeniable connection she has with the City of Nizams, which continues to remain her favourite city, though she recently shifted base to Bengaluru.

Nupur | (Pic: Nupur Saraswat)

Back to talking about love, the 26-year-old says that since the pandemic clipped her wings in terms of expressing herself through performances, this audio collection of poems became an essential means to express herself. "Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Singapore and Denmark — these poems have been written by me around the world, since 2016, as a travelling artist. It is a collection of what I have understood about love over the years. Plus, the best test of art is standing the test of time and these poems have passed it," informs the youngster whose collection can be purchased via Instamojo for `200. Bold move to put a price on it! "That's because I don't want anyone listening to the album unless they absolutely want to. The goal has never been to reach more and more people, it's about doing justice to the people it does reach," says the youngster who is currently working as a Corporate Communications Manager for a real estate company.

The songs | (Pic: Nupur Saraswat)

That self-love is the very foundation of love itself is Nupur's strong belief, which is why Watch Me Piece Myself Together is almost like an anthem that's about loving oneself. The poem takes us through the journey of living alone and coming back home to yourself and still not feeling like something is missing. On the opposite end of this spectrum is the poem Things I'd Tell You If I Found You Alone At This House Party. "It's about that instant connection that two people meeting for the first time form and how they just know that this is it," says Nupur about the poem. Such is the collection of her six poems which she recorded, along with a sound engineer who added music, and placed it out there in the world for people to find it and fall in love with it.

