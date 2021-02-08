When cricketer Kapil Dev set a record for taking 432 wickets in test cricket, it was a momentous occasion for India and Indians. And with that, he became the world's leading Test wicket-taker. As this match was played in India, in Ahmedabad to be exact, exactly 432 balloons were released and the pacer was chaired by the team and carried around the ground. When the Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin received the rightful Man of the Match trophy, he sportingly gave it to the fast bowler who was also a middle-order batsman. So overwhelmed was the now 62-year-old that he is known to have sat in the dressing room with a towel over his head, trying to regain his composure. What a true GOAT, we say!

Bow down to Bowie

He changed musical styles like people changed clothes and he denied knighthood twice. He was a fantastic sci-fi character and at other times, a glam-rock God. Call him what you may, Ziggy Stardust, Thin White Duke or David Bowie, this singer-songwriter and dabbling actor was a musical force to reckon with. And for all that he contributed, the musician won a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award on February 8, 2006. And rightly so!