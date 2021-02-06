When the King of Pop passed away on June 25, 2009, the world stood still and wept bitter tears. But the world was in for a bigger shock. The star musician was running on a cocktail of drugs as per the advice of his personal physician, Dr Conrad Murray. And it was this doctor who was charged with involuntary manslaughter on February 6, 2010. The doctor did plead not guilty and paid $75,000 for bail. But in 2011, a jury found Murray guilty as charged and he was put behind bars for four years though he was released in two.



The drugs administered by the doctor were supposed to prep MJ for his big comeback show in London, for which the pop culture icon was practicing the night before his death. The singer himself was facing child sexual abuse allegations which had lead to a decline in his career.



Today, the American artist's music, dance and style have grown extremely popular. The smooth moonwalk, shimmering white gloves and his fashion statements were as iconic as his songs like Thriller and Smooth Criminal. For a refresher, watching the documentary Michael Jackson's This Is It is a good idea. Which of his songs are your favourites?