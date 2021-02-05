Have you watched Hyderabad in a Blink yet? It's the latest IGTV video to be doing the rounds and boy, are we in love with how the City of Nizams has been shown. No, it's not the same photos of the Golconda Fort or Charminar. Of course, they find their space in it, but the video also encapsulates shades of the leftover Iranian culture, bits of Arabian shawarma plus the bylanes of the Old City and the chandeliers that hark back to the city's golden age. It is a montage fast-forwarded enough to hold your attention while your eyes feast on the city in a little over three minutes. Though the video was edited and directed by Kushal Raj Patnaik three years back, its debut on Instagram proved that quality storytelling always remains fresh.



"It was when I was diligently posting on my YouTube channel Drifting Nomads that I made Hyderabad in a Blink. It was a travel video which, even back then, gained quite a lot of steam. We were even invited to talk about it on radio," says Kushal who pursued his BFA in Film and Media with a specialisation in Direction and Cinematography from Annapurna College of Film and Media, Hyderabad. The intention was to really get up close and personal with the city.

Kushal | (Pic: Kushal Raj Patnaik)

Once the 25-year-old got the music right, the flow for the edit came on its own. For the music alone, Kushal sifted through 70-80 tracks. "It was important to find the right song because it would decide the flow of the video. So after three days of intensive shooting, it took two days of vigorous editing to make this happen," says the youngster who is currently working as a Director of Photography at Ekalavya, an EdTech platform. Of course, he wasn't able to showcase the city in all its glory, but the transitions that it offers cover several areas like food, culture, outdoor spaces, monuments and more.



Hailing from Nagpur, the pursuit of academics brought Kushal to Hyderabad and now, the chase of a career is keeping him in the city. And it is through his eyes that we see Telangana’s capital in glimpses and shots. “While editing, I segmented the rushes into different categories like food and places,” explains the budding filmmaker. And after that, it was all about smooth cuts and transitions. It’s the kind of video in which you will discover a new detail every time you watch it.



Now, Kushal's interests have diversified and it takes one look at his Instagram page and you'll know. He directed Aaya Mai, a hip-hop song, a genre and circle that he is very well acquainted with, he tells us. Taking pictures of automobiles and food is another one of his fancies. "As a kid, I have always been fascinated with visuals and how it affects the mood of a person. And apart from direction and photography, design is also where my interest lies," shares Kushal. Currently, he is also helping artists and upcoming small businesses to brand themselves right on social media. and if he finds the time, he might do another blink series.