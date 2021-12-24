It certainly is a great day for all Twihards out there. If you don't know what we are talking about, Twihards are the die-hard fans of the very popular young adult Twilight saga of books and movies. And December 24 happens to be the birthday of the author that brought it all to life — Stephenie Meyer. Meyer, born in 1973, gave the world Edward Cullen and Bella Swan, characters who defined a generation of millennials. The four bestselling books were later made into five blockbuster films. It also made vampires and werewolves cool!



But did you know that the first book was born out of a dream and was completed within a period of three months? The teenage characters of Bella and Edward became so popular that Meyer's publisher, Little, Brown and Co offered her a whopping $750,000 for writing the subsequent two installments, the highest ever paid to a debut author anywhere in the world. While the story has come under its share of criticism and acclaim, the success of the books and movies can't be denied and has made the characters household names across the world.

Chahe koi mujhe junglee kahe. Yahoo! This line is among those that have been immortalised in Bollywood music history. And in 1924, near Amritsar in Punjab, legendary playback singer Muhammed Rafi, who sang this song, was born. Remembered as one of the greatest playback singers to have ever existed, Rafi's inimitable voice has been used for songs in movies like Junglee, Pyaasa, Teesri Manzil, among several others. The man has sung a whopping 25,000 songs in his lifetime. Besides Yahoo, which was filmed on Shammi Kapoor, Rafi has lent his voice to hits like Tere husn ki kya taarif karun, Aaja aaja main hoon pyaar tera, Kya hua tera vada and Khoya khoya chand.