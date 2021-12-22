'Don't Ask Don't Tell' or Defense Directive 1304.26, was the United State of America's official policy on soldiers from the LGBTQIA+ community. It came into force on February 28, 1994, under the Presidency of George W Bush, and stated that those who sign up for the US military must not be asked about their sexual orientation. However, the policy did not provide any protection from discrimination for soldiers from the LGBTQIA+ community, and of course, there was no question of representation as such.

So it was a momentous occasion on this date in 2010 when then-President Barack Obama signed the Don't Ask, Don't Tell Repeal Act to do away with the policy, and make way for a more inclusive US military. The repeal, which came into force in September 2011, offered to re-sign military personnel who had been discharged from duty for revealing their sexual orientation.

Médecins Sans Frontières is an international not-for-profit organisation that provides medical intervention in countries ravaged by war, conflict and disease. Commonly known as Doctors Without Borders, the organisation was founded on this date in 1971 by Bernard Kouchnerin Paris, France. The organisation, which employs over 36000 doctors worldwide is best known for aid provided during the genocide in Rwanda, the conflict in Somalia, the Ebola crisis in West Africa, and rescue operations in Syria. The organisation also won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1999.

Happy birthday, JNU!

The Jawaharlal Nehru University was established on this date in 1966 under the JNU Act passed by the Parliament. The varsity is a hotbed of student activity, and is also known for contributions to research in liberal arts and sciences.