It all started with providing GITAM's Directorate of Training and Placement Office with an efficient data management system (DMS). Called Data Trove, a team of students started working on it in November 2019, delivered it by January 2020 and it is now in use across all three campuses of GITAM. But it was Ethos that won them the EO Global Student Entrepreneur Award (GSEA) at the state-level, plus $1,200 cash prize, and the Social Impact Award in the semifinals of TiE University's Global Pitch Competition 2021 and $6,500 worth of Amazon Web Services credit.

"Hiring is a lot of work for companies, especially when it comes to hiring freshers. So, we wanted to apply AI to this problem," says Abhishikth Chandaka, Founder and CEO of Deltanow, their early stage SaaS start-up. Career Experience Programme or CXP — these are small micro programmes or tasks that Deltanow designs in consultation with the company. These tasks are allotted to students to test their mettle. "We record the spectrum of right responses to the task and make an ML model based on that. It is this programme that gives recommendations to the HR," says the 21-year-old who works full-time for the start-up, thanks to their angel investors, Alcove Partners.

Abhishikth Chandaka, Founder and CEO; Charan Kommana, Co-founder and COO; Dave Richards Nalluri, Software Development Lead and Supriya Gorti, UI/UX Design Lead | (Pic: Deltanow)

For example, a firm is looking to hire someone to fill the cybersecurity role. So, the CXP would naturally be to evaluate the current cybersecurity set-up. So, a short introductory video will start things off, where the task will be explained and then assigned. Post the CXP, a report is generated by Team Deltanow and sent to the client with their recommendations. "This solution helps reduce human hours significantly. Additionally, we intend to offer these services free or at a very low cost for students," says Abhishikth who graduated from GITAM, Visakhapatnam, with a degree in Computer Science this year.

Abhishikth was born and brought up in Visakhapatnam and as someone who has always liked to build things, he is more than happy to be an entrepreneur now. Deltanow is currently being used by them internally. "As a team, we were just trying to come up with different projects when Data Trove happened and then Ethos. Personally, as an entrepreneur, I'd say I am cautiously optimistic about my journey," shares the youngster.

