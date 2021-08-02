I see dead people



If you know this iconic line, you know the movie The Sixth Sense. This American supernatural psychological thriller was about a ghost-seeing kid and a child psychologist (the legendary Bruce Willis) trying to help him. It has one of the most mind-boggling endings, which we dare not give away.



Directed by our very own M Night Shyamalan, we call him our own because he was born in Puducherry though he and his parents migrated to the US when he was just six-weeks-old, this movie was nominated for eight Oscars! Who knew that this movie, which was released on August 2, 1999, would go on to achieve cult status. Did you know that Shyamalan himself plays a little role in the movie?



Let them study

Domestic servants, in hotels or tea stalls, spas, resorts or any other recreational spaces — employing children under the age of 14 in any of the aforementioned spots was officially declared illegal by the Government of India on August 2, 2006. Those who continue to do so would be subjected to two years of imprisonment, a fine of up to 20,000 rupees or both. Though child labour isn't a thing of the past yet, in fact, it has been exacerbated by COVID, at least it was declared illegal.