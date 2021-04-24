Before TikTok was officially banned by the Government of India, on April 3, 2019, Madras High Court asked the central government to put a stop at TikTok downloads. Why? Because it strongly believed that the video-sharing social networking service was providing inappropriate content. Following this order, the app was taken down. But things changed very quickly when the Supreme Court of India directed the Madras High Court to come to a decision on the plea, after which, the latter reversed its decision on April 24.



But what did all of this come to anyway? TikTok, along with 117 other Chinese apps, were banned by the Government of India on June 29, 2020.

One thing to understand about TikTok is that the video-sharing platform really democratised content-sharing. It had over 200 million users in India and indeed, it was one of the favourites. It was even a favourite when it comes to spreading social awareness. The short video format was easy to get a hang of plus, the app supported over 15 languages in the country. The scope it offered to eager content creators, no matter how society looked at them socially, was humongous. And that's what led to its climb.