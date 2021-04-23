YouTube is bae now, but have you ever wondered which video became the first one to be uploaded on this online video platform? It was of YouTube co-founder Jawed Karim. He was visiting the San Diego Zoo and the video was uploaded on April 23, 2005. The 19 seconds video is simply called Me at the zoo. It has over 100 million views today. Also, it has over 7.4 million views and the comments, don't even get us started on it. Woah, right?



Today, YouTube, which is owned by tech giant Google, is the second-most visited website in the world and breaking new records every day. Take, for example, BTS' summer hit Dynamite. Since the song was released, the band became the first Korean ones to reach one billion views. Where to next, YouTube? Well, since video seems to be the future, YouTube might just lead the way.



Generating jobs

What Amazon has done to generate livelihood in India during the pandemic is quite astounding. They created 2,00,000 jobs created just last year. On April 23, 2020, Amazon India promised that they will add local shops as sellers on its platform and it went to great lengths to do this, including Amazon's Chai Cart programme, a cart that would travel across India to discuss getting small businesses online.