As the public consciousness around concern for our planet grew into something larger, it became Earth Day. The very first such day was celebrated on April 22, 1970.



It all started in the US when an environmentally-conscious senator intended to launch teach-in on college campuses so that the students' anti-war movement can be fused with public consciousness on air and water pollution. The date chosen was April 22 and it just stuck on. Soon, the day was deemed Earth Day and it was observed as a day when everyone stands up for Mother Earth. earthday.org came to India in 2010. Their main focus is some of the campaigns like Trees4Earth, Global Climate Literacy, End Plastic Pollution and beyond.

So here is a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the deteriorating state of the planet we call our home, Earth. Will you join in the observation?



They agreed

Surely, it's not a coincidence that the iconic Paris Agreement was signed on this day in the year 2016. It was signed in New York, USA and it was binding for all the 195 who decided to sign it. This was so that the nations take solid steps towards climate action, finance and a whole lot more.