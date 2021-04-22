Published: 22nd April 2021
#ThrowBackToday: Today is Earth Day and this is how it came to be from the year 1970
In today's #TBT, we inform you about the iconic Earth Day and how it all started in the USA back in the year 1970. And this is why it is important that we observe this day dedicated to Mother Earth
As the public consciousness around concern for our planet grew into something larger, it became Earth Day. The very first such day was celebrated on April 22, 1970.
It all started in the US when an environmentally-conscious senator intended to launch teach-in on college campuses so that the students' anti-war movement can be fused with public consciousness on air and water pollution. The date chosen was April 22 and it just stuck on. Soon, the day was deemed Earth Day and it was observed as a day when everyone stands up for Mother Earth. earthday.org came to India in 2010. Their main focus is some of the campaigns like Trees4Earth, Global Climate Literacy, End Plastic Pollution and beyond.
So here is a day dedicated to spreading awareness about the deteriorating state of the planet we call our home, Earth. Will you join in the observation?
They agreed
Surely, it's not a coincidence that the iconic Paris Agreement was signed on this day in the year 2016. It was signed in New York, USA and it was binding for all the 195 who decided to sign it. This was so that the nations take solid steps towards climate action, finance and a whole lot more.