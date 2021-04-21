Do you know that in Japan, napping at work or even in public spaces is looked upon in a different light, it is seen as a sign of diligence? Wouldn't you long for the same cultural acceptance in India? Instead of dreaming of sleeping at work to recharge those brain batteries, UrbanNaps is actually making it happen. Their Napping Pod was relaunched in January this year, plus they've bagged a virtual incubation at the Indian Institute of Management Visakhapatnam. Serendipitously, on this year's World Sleep Day, which fell on March 19, they completed 100+ orders. This means, at over 100 places, these pods will be installed so that people can peacefully count sheep as they grab a quick shut-eye.



When they started making the pod in August 2018 , their first prototype failed and they had to start from scratch with a brand new team that included engineers, product designers and more



Now, let us describe these Napping Pods for you. They are designed to ensure that a 20-minute power nap gives you enough fuel to race through the rest of the day. Weighing 250 kg and about 8x4 feet in size, its best feature is the zero-gravity recline seat that enables your legs to remain slightly elevated.” This ensures that the blood flow is at its optimum which helps the heart and the body relax much more quickly," explains the start-up's founder Jainam Mehta, who started working on the idea in August 2018. The interiors feel like a plush, luxury car, the ventilated seat itself enables airflow and prevents sweating, plus, it is equipped with a massager as well.

Mihir Mehta (Co-founder and COO), Yashh Raj, Samyak Thaker, Deep Vadher (BTech students), Marmik Patel (Co-founder and CDO) and Jainam Mehta | (Pic: UrbanNaps)

"It's data backed by research that a power nap of 20 minutes can help boost alertness and productivity. So, you might say that corporates are now investing in sleeping rooms and bunk beds, so what specific purpose does the pod serve. Those other options are not built for power naps, they are for sleeping. The pod optimises your 20 minutes in every way possible," asserts the 27-year-old. Then, there is the oxygen dispenser that releases 75% pure oxygen which is why it's important to have an enclosure like this pod. All these reasons add up to give you a 20-minute siesta that will give you the energy to push through for hours.



They had help from IIM Ahmedabad as well and they displayed their pods at the Ahmedabad Design Week



Keeping in mind these COVID times. NanoAgCide, which is an antimicrobial coating trademarked by another start-up they have partnered with, coats the seats and that keeps the germs away. So, if you do have this pod installed at your workplace, just download UrbanNaps and book your 20-minute slot. You can also check the availability of the pod. Since the second wave began, the start-up based out of Ahmedabad has put its orders on hold, though there have been no cancellations. It was the Deloitte office in Hyderabad that recently agreed to install two pods for the wellness and well-being of its employees and that's the trend the founder hopes to capitalise on. "We are also targetting premium co-working spaces in Hyderabad and Bengaluru. Plus, we are now working on a different version of the pod that will help facilitate meetings and calls too," shares the youngster.

Also on their mind is rentals. Though the pod sells for about three lakhs, for a monthly payment of Rs 15,000, companies can actually rent them too.

Statistics on sleep

- Indians get an average sleep of seven hours and one minute

- This makes India the second most sleep-deprived nation

- We get only 77 minutes of REM sleep on average

- Average bedtime for 18-25 years old is 12:33 AM

- Adults sleep at about 11:22 AM and are up by 5:58 AM

(Source: Fitbit)

For more on them check out urbannaps.com