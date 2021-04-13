Every April 13 we remind you of the same killings that shook the very roots of India in the year 1919 — Jallianwala Bagh massacre. To date, no one knows how many Indians actually died from the 1,650 rounds fired by the British Indian Army on the orders of Acting Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer. Never forget this day, dear citizens.



Such were the consequences that poet Rabindranath Tagore renounced his knighthood and said that "such mass murderers aren't worthy of giving any title to anyone". And yet, there has been no formal apology from Great Britain, only a mere regret for their actions that came in the year 2019.

The award goes to...

The first's are always special. So when legendary actor Sidney Poitier became the first African-American to win an Academy Award for the Best Actor on April 13, 1964, it was a celebration indeed. The now 94-year-old essayed the role of a handyman who helps East German nuns build a chapel in the movie Lilies of the Field, for which he won the Oscar. The trailblazer carved his own path as an African-American in Hollywood by rejecting stereotypical roles that came his way. In February this year, Arizona State University (ASU) named their film school after this actor-turned-bestselling author, The Sidney Poitier New American Film School.