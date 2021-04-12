Tell me why

Ain't nothin' but a heartache

Tell me why

Ain't nothin' but a mistake

Tell me why

I never wanna hear you say

I want it that way



I Want It That Way is not just a song, it's a feeling for kids born in the 90s. Signed, sealed and delivered by the American boy band Backstreet Boys on April 12, 1999 as the lead single of their third album, Millennium. Since then, it has been the five-piece band's signature song.



And why shouldn't it be? In fact, in a 2013 survey conducted by UK's Amazepop magazine, this very song was voted the best boyband single since 1998. And if that's not a testament to their eternal effervescence, then we don't know what is. Plus, it was on the number one spot in more than 25 countries and was nominated for as many as three Grammys.

Now we hear that after so many years, this boy band will be out with a Christmas album later this year! They announced this on the recent episode of their monthly Apple Music show, All I Have to Give Radio. They admitted that they are extremely excited about the same. Well, so are we!