Published: 12th April 2021
#ThrowBackToday: When 90s boy band Backstreet Boys released I Want It That Way and serenaded the world
In today's #TBT, we hum along to the classic from the 1990s, I Want It That Way. Sung melodiously by all-time faves Backstreet Boys, this song went on to top every chart there is. This is why
Tell me why
Ain't nothin' but a heartache
Tell me why
Ain't nothin' but a mistake
Tell me why
I never wanna hear you say
I want it that way
I Want It That Way is not just a song, it's a feeling for kids born in the 90s. Signed, sealed and delivered by the American boy band Backstreet Boys on April 12, 1999 as the lead single of their third album, Millennium. Since then, it has been the five-piece band's signature song.
And why shouldn't it be? In fact, in a 2013 survey conducted by UK's Amazepop magazine, this very song was voted the best boyband single since 1998. And if that's not a testament to their eternal effervescence, then we don't know what is. Plus, it was on the number one spot in more than 25 countries and was nominated for as many as three Grammys.
Now we hear that after so many years, this boy band will be out with a Christmas album later this year! They announced this on the recent episode of their monthly Apple Music show, All I Have to Give Radio. They admitted that they are extremely excited about the same. Well, so are we!