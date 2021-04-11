To the perpetually bored, every day is boring. But as per the world, April 11, 1954 is officially considered the most boring day ever. This was determined by a Cambridge computer scientist who was an executive at True Knowledge, a search engine project so massive that it had in its database over 300 million facts. Remember it was back in 1954, so don't bring Google into the conversation and be judgemental.



Anyway, back to True Knowledge. And it decreed April 11, 1954 as the Most Boring Day in the world! Nothing of significance had happened that day, you see. No prominent personality was delivered by storks or met his maker, no war commenced or concluded. Absolutely zilch. This is how mankind decided upon the dullest day of the century, confirmed British researchers. It was a Sunday and nothing had happened on that Sunday, period.



But well, after 1954 many things happened. The UK allowed Singapore to rule independently, the lunar landing mission Apollo 13 was launched, the phone Apple I was created and so much more. So basically, April 11 redeemed itself.



She won!

Interpreter of Maladies is the art and Jhumpa Lahiri is the artist. And this piece of art, we mean book, won the Pulitzer Prize on April 11, 2000 and how happy did it make us Indians? This Bengali author is most proficient in writing about the diaspora and being torn between the old and the new world. To a large extent, Interpreter of Maladies, which was a collection of nine stories, also depicted the same.