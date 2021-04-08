No one did satire like comedian Jaspal Bhatti did. He belonged to the late 80s and 90s and his sole aim was to use biting satire as a tool to bring out the problems of the common man. He would often float political parties just to mock petty politics and on April 9, 2002, he launched what he called the Recession Party. The objective of the party was to build more slums so as to unlock the door to more Oscars. He even, with the poker face that had come to define him, said that he aspired to be the Prime Minister of India. He announced a specific quota for fools in Parliament. Indeed, they don't make comedians like him anymore.

In 2002, Bhatti had launched a Suitcase Party, in which the first five seats went to his own family members and the next to those who had sizable 'suitcases'. The Amritsar-born artist is best known for his shows like Ulta Pulta (a set of monologues delivered by none other than Bhatti) and Flop Show (a satire on socio-cultural issues). His brand of jokes and jibes are what shaped the Indian comedy scene back then. Truly, he was a legend!