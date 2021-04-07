January 1, 1983 — this date is often considered the official birthday of the internet. But the world will have you know that April 7, 1969 is an equally significant one. More aptly, it's called the symbolic birthday. Why? The Advanced Research Projects Agency (ARPA), which now has a D for Defence added in front of its name, is a research and development agency of the US that asked for BBN Technologies to build what is referred to as a precursor to the World Wide Web.



Walk in the park

True, we can't go anywhere without a mask on, but we can reminisce about the good old days when we could saunter down the streets, take in the sights and let the breeze blow through our hair. We chose to get nostalgic about walking today because it's April 7 and hence, is World Walking Day. Surely, there might be a certain romanticising of walking, but all we have left are romantic notions anyway, so why not?

His birthday

Also, today is the day Pandit Ravi Shankar, the sitar virtuoso and composer who is known to have spread the effervescence of Indian Classical music far and wide. After all, how can one forget his collaboration with UK's band Beatles?