A roll of dice can take you to a great city or even land you in jail. Such is the uncertainty and thrill of the popular board game Monopoly that it has found patrons the world over and is available in multiple formats. And it comes as no surprise that when the game manufacturers, Hasbro, decided to alter some parts of the game, they asked the fans for help. The Community Chest Challenge, which is on till Friday, allows fans to vote for 16 new Community Chest cards that will be available on the refreshed version of the Monopoly Classic game from early 2022 onwards.



So, how does this work? According to Hasbro South Asia's general manager Bhavesh Somaya, fans can head over to monopolycommunitychest.com and vote for the new cards. "2020 was a tumultuous year and the term ‘community’ has taken on a whole new meaning. Fans can choose from options to reflect what community means to them," explains Somaya about the essence of the challenge.

Pic: Hasbro

On the website, fans can choose from two options at any given point in time. For example, fans can choose between 'You volunteered at a blood drive, there were free cookies' and 'You donate your birthday money to a community centre. Keep a little for yourself'. And there are 15 other such pairs to choose from.



That's not all. Hasbro also plans to donate one toy each for every fan vote on the website. "The overwhelming response is a testament to the renewed community spirit that we aimed to capture through this campaign. Through their votes, fans have also helped young and vulnerable children enjoy the joys of play with Hasbro toys and games," says Somaya, adding, "Donations up to Rs 30,00,000 will be made to Save the Children and Nargis Dutt Foundation among other non-profit organisations."