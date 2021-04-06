Ooh

You can dance

You can jive

Having the time of your life

Ooh, see that girl

Watch that scene

Digging the dancing queen



You know the song, but do you know the band? It's ABBA! So now's the time for a little pop culture education. Or perhaps a flashback?



Swedish pop group ABBA broke into the international scene when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Waterloo on April 6, 1974 and it was no way but up from there. Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus is the quartet behind this force of a band that refuses to fade away from our collective consciousness. Their great songs like The Winner Takes It All and Lay Your Love On Me took them straight to the top of the charts.

Stick up to it

Post-it notes! How many of us have used them? The answer would surely be all! The American company 3M started selling these sticky notes on April 6, 1980. Who knew a small piece of paper with re-adhesive glue would become so important. It was in 2001 that the company's patent for glue expired, which is why you now see so many companies other than 3M manufacturing it.