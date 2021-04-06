Published: 06th April 2021
#ThrowBackToday: ABBA broke into the international music scene about 50 years ago today. Feel old yet?
In today's #TBT, we recall the tunes with which ABBA, the Swedish band catapulted to international fame. And if you haven't heard of them or their music, this is why you definitely should today
Ooh
You can dance
You can jive
Having the time of your life
Ooh, see that girl
Watch that scene
Digging the dancing queen
You know the song, but do you know the band? It's ABBA! So now's the time for a little pop culture education. Or perhaps a flashback?
Swedish pop group ABBA broke into the international scene when they won the Eurovision Song Contest with their song Waterloo on April 6, 1974 and it was no way but up from there. Benny Andersson, Anni-Frid Lyngstad (Frida), Agnetha Fältskog and Björn Ulvaeus is the quartet behind this force of a band that refuses to fade away from our collective consciousness. Their great songs like The Winner Takes It All and Lay Your Love On Me took them straight to the top of the charts.
Stick up to it
Post-it notes! How many of us have used them? The answer would surely be all! The American company 3M started selling these sticky notes on April 6, 1980. Who knew a small piece of paper with re-adhesive glue would become so important. It was in 2001 that the company's patent for glue expired, which is why you now see so many companies other than 3M manufacturing it.