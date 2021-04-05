Hum Saath Saath Hain might be a happy family drama for you, but for many, it's a reminder of Salman Khan's biggest act. The one where he shot two blackbucks. The Bollywood star was charged under section 9/51 of the Indian Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This was in 1998. On April 5, 2018, Bhai Jaan, as he is fondly called, was convicted. After two full decades, mind you. And right after two days, he was given bail. The latest on this is that on February 12, 2021, the Raghavendra Kachwal court rejected the Government of Rajasthan's plea against Khan and acquitted him of the charge. Bhai took to social media to thank his fans. The End.

READ ALSO: #ThrowBackToday: It's been exactly 46 years since the success story of Microsoft began



Listen to it

Do you have a conscience? The voice that calls you out on your wrongdoings, bravely and sometimes, even when it's unwarranted. You can do anything but ignore it. International Day of Conscience is to acknowledge this voice and is observed on April 5 and decreed so by one other than the United Nations themselves. In fact, it was just last year that this international organisation deemed it so because they wanted self-reflection for people so that they can be better for themselves and the community as well. So, what's the best part about your conscience?