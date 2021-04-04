It all started with microprocessors and software back when they launched their operations on April 4, 1975. But now, the name Microsft resonates with each and everything that has to do with computers, up to consumer electronics and related services as well. It was childhood buddies Bill Gates and Paul Allen who started this in the US and after Allen had to drop out because of health-related reasons, Gates went on to carry forward the baton and made this MNC one of the most well-known ones in the world. And as of last year, it had the third-highest global brand valuation.



Bill Gates is seen as a visionary, who now chairs the philanthropic organisation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation along with his wife. Though he might have recently admitted that his coding skills are rusty, he still remains one of the most looked-up-to business magnates the world has ever known. "Life is not fair; get used to it," he is known to have famously said.



Now, the CEO of Microsft is Satya Nadella who was born in Hyderabad and studied in the prestigious Hyderabad Public School. Under him, the company is moving aggressively towards services and cloud computing.