A gigabyte’s worth of storage, searchable features and for free — it was easy to take Gmail's launch as a joke. After all, the limited test run was announced on April 1, 2001. The storage space it was offering was the deal that took the cake because it was way more than any other email service was offering, But now, Gmail is as real for us as reality itself, right? It continues to be one of the best email service providers out there. Especially after it introduced the option of recalling an email option valid up to 30 seconds after sending it. How cool!

Hooray, The Netherlands

Though The Netherlands has been in the news lately for its researchers who are trying to find out a way to party and even organised an event to that effect, that too with the approval of their government. But on April 1, 2001, the world was looking up to this European nation for an entirely different reason. It became the first country to legalise same-sex marriage. In fact, it went ahead another step as the Mayor of Amsterdam, The Netherlands' capital, actually officiated the ceremony as a registrar of four same-sex couples. Talk about practicing what you preach, right?