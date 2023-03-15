If you have appeared for NEET PG 2023, you've probably already checked out the results. They were declared at about 6:30 pm yesterday, March 14, on the official National Board of Examinations (NBEMS) website: natboard.edu.in.

"Congrats to all students declared qualified in results. NBEMS has again done a great job by successfully conducting NEET-PG exams and declaring results in a record time. I appreciate their efforts!" wrote Union Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya on Twitter. Let's take a look at the aftermath.

Who are the toppers?

The toppers' list was released by NBEMS shortly after the results were published. Dr Aarushi Narwani from Delhi has topped the entrance test with a score of 725 out of 800. A woman had topped the NEET PG exam last year as well. Dr Prem Tilak stands second this year, with a score of 721. The third rank holder also scored 721, while the fourth and fifth rankers obtained 718 and 717, respectively. The list is still being updated and the names are yet to be revealed.

What is the cut-off?

For the General/EWS (Economically Weaker Section) categories, the cut-off score is 291. For candidates belonging to the General but PwD (Person with Disabilities) category, the cut-off is 274. For all other reserved category candidates, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC) and PwD candidates from these categories, the cut-off is 257.

The cut-off has increased for all categories this year, as in 2022, they were 275 for General/EWS, 260 for PwD and 245 for SC/ST/OBC categories.

What is the subject-wise cut-off?

As per a report by edugraph, the subject-wise closing ranks stand as follows:

MD Pharmacology: 6.70,000

MD Forensic Medicine: 74,000

MD Biochemistry: 75,000

MD Microbiology: 75,000

MD Community Medicine: 76,000

MD Pathology: 76,000

MS Ophthalmology: 73,000

MS Anaesthesiology: 70,000

MS Orthopedics: 62,000

MD TB & Chest: 58,000

General Surgery: 55,000

General Medicine: 54,000

MD Paediatrics: 54,000

MD Radiodiagnosis: 46,000

MD Psychiatry: 64,000

MD Emergency Medicine: 43,000

MD Dermatology: 44,000

MD Radiotherapy: 40,000

When does the counselling start?

As per the official notice by NBEMS, the All India Quota (AIQ) 50 per cent quota merit list would be released soon. After this, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will declare the dates. However, as per news reports, it is likely to start after four months.

And as far as state counselling is concerned, "The Final merit list/ category wise merit list for State Quota Seats shall be generated by the States/ UT as per their qualifying/ eligibility criteria, applicable guidelines/ regulations & reservation policy,” the NBEMS notice reads. It will start after the AIQ round starts, as per the previous years' trends.

What about the seat allotment?

The seat allotment will be based on the qualified candidates' ranks, choice and availability of seats. For the examinees who claimed technical problems in the questions asked in the NEET PG 2023 exam, NBEMS has clarified that there was no mistake in them. “No question was found to be technically incorrect,” a notice states.