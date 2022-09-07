The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the results for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) today and it is an important day for over 18 lakh students who wrote the exam this year.

Why is the NEET UG exam such a big deal and what impact does it have on the youngsters in the country, both those who do, and do not, manage to clear it? We break it down.

What is the NEET UG exam?

The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate exam is the entrance test for admission into medical, dental and AYUSH courses in India, in both government and private institutions. The NEET UG exam is currently being conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) under the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). While NEET UG was introduced in 2017, it was in 2019 that NEET UG became the sole entrance test for admission into all government and private medical colleges across India.

Where does NEET UG stand in terms of the scale of entrance exams?

NEET UG is the largest entrance exam in India in terms of the number of applicants. On average, 18 lakh students register for the exam each year. This year, the exam was conducted at 3,570 exam centres in 497 cities in India and 14 cities outside India. These students vie for 83,125 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 Bachelor of Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry seats in 542 and 313 medical as well as dental colleges.

What are the odds of a student landing a seat in a programme through NEET UG?

While technically speaking the success rate in the NEET UG exam stands at 6.5%, this varies across states, and changes for government and private medical colleges. There are a total of 48,012 MBBS seats in 322 government colleges in India.

Is NEET UG a fair fight?

Well, the exam is based on the CBSE/NCERT syllabus of Biology, Physics and Chemistry. This means that students who have completed their Class XII through state boards might find it difficult to prepare and clear the exam. Tamil Nadu is one of the states that has vociferously argued against NEET for this very reason. The Justice AK Rajan Committee which studied the impact of NEET on students in the state listed 20 reasons against NEET, including the fact that it bolstered the coaching industry. In Tamil Nadu alone, NEET coaching brought in Rs 5,750 crores for coaching centres, the report said.

What impact does it have on students?

The number of NEET aspirants dying by suicide has risen over the years. Reports suggest that while the number was seven in 2019, it rose to 20 in 2020, and this year as well, more than 20 cases have been reported where students have died by suicide, citing pressure and fear of the NEET exam. The National Crime Records Bureau's report for 2021 shows that more than 13,000 students died by suicide. A survey by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) shows that 81% of students reported anxiety due to studies, exams and results.

What happened with NEET UG this year?

The pandemic played havoc with the academic calendar in 2021, delaying the NEET UG exam this year as well. The aspirants, who were adjusting to online education, and a packed exam schedule in July, demanded a postponement across weeks of protests and filed a petition in the Supreme Court, which was denied. The exam was conducted on July 17 and like with other NTA-conducted exams this year, it was marred with technical glitches at some exam centres. The release of the answer key and results came only after another round of protests from the students against the delay. While the answer key was released on September 2, the result will be announced today.

How to check NEET UG results?

1. Visit neet.nta.nic.in

2. Click on the View NEET-UG 2022 - Result

3. At the login page, enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit

4. Your NEET UG scorecard and result will be displayed

5. Check the details thoroughly and download your scorecard

If you or anyone you know is going through pressure, stress or anxiety, please seek help. You are not alone, and a single exam is not the end of the road. Reach out to these helplines or discuss your stress with a trustworthy family member or friend.

AASRA - 91-9820466726

Hours: 24 hours, 7 days a week

Languages: English, Hindi

iCALL - 9152987821

Hours: Mon-Sat, 10 AM—8 PM.

Languages: English, Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Tamil

National toll-free helpline number for students

844 844 0632