Just when we thought that the novel Coronavirus could not get any more novel, we got the Omicron variant. And now on top of that comes the Flurona. But what exactly is this new ailment? Which parts of the world are affected by it? How severe are its effects? What is the number of cases seen so far across the world? We've got all the answers to your queries right here in this rendition of What The FAQ.

What is the Flurona/Florona ailment?

Thankfully, the first thing worth knowing about Flurona is that it is not a new development nor a variant of the COVID-19 virus. It is simply a co-infection of the flu and COVID-19 at the same time. Its symptoms include shortness of breath, loss of appetite, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, and high temperature (above 38°C). But according to WHO, those with mild symptoms of co-infection can be treated at home without the need for hospitalisation.

Why is it significant now?

The winter season in the global north is on the rise now and this means an increased proclivity for seasonal cold and flu infections among the people. Both the diseases affect the respiratory system and the infecting agents have similar methods of dispersal. The first case of Flurona was observed in Israel in an unvaccinated pregnant woman. The case comes at a time when the country, like the rest of the world, is observing a rapid rise in the number of Omicron cases. So far there have not been any other cases confirmed for flurona anywhere else in the world.

What are the safety measures against the infection?

The preventive measures include social distancing, wearing masks over the nose and mouth, frequent sanitisation of hands, avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth and using and disposing of tissues to cough and sneeze. The WHO also recommends getting vaccinated against both COVID-19 as well as influenza, the latter being available since the 1940s.

What is the treatment for it?

The treatment for COVID-19 and the flu are different from each other. For severely ill patients of COVID-19, oxygen, corticosteroids and IL6 receptor blockers are prescribed. For influenza, antiviral drugs can reduce severe complications and death risks among high-risk groups. It is important to note however that antibiotics would be ineffective against either of the ailments.