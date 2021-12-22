A fresh labour code might be implemented in India from the fiscal year 2022. In the works for some time now, the laws essentially consist of four codes that might shape work culture in a post-pandemic world. Here's all you need to know

1. What do the four codes cover?

The four codes govern procedures impacting wages, social security, industrial relations and occupational working conditions and safety.

2. What are the significant changes being proposed?

For one, the codes, which have reportedly been given final form, propose a four-day workweek. However, this just means that the workday will be increased from 8 hours to 12 hours because the 48 hours a week concept isn't going anywhere. For another, the codes suggest improvement in the provident fund, which will see a drop in the take-home salary. Reportedly, the increase in PF will be about 50% of the gross pay.

3. When were they first proposed?

The central government first had plans to implement the new labour codes in April this year. However, labour is a concurrent subject, and it took some time for the states to be on board with the various drafts of the new codes.