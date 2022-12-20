The CEO of Alphabet Inc and its subsidiary Google, Sundar Pichai, met with the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, yesterday, December 19. It may be recalled that Sundar Pichai was awarded the Padma Bhushan (India's third-highest civilian award) earlier this month for 2022 in the Trade and Industry category.

In today’s #WhatTheFAQ, let’s find out what is the plan of the CEO of Google for India.

What happened in the meeting?

The PM and the CEO of Google discussed the innovation and technology in the country and the importance of working together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development. Sundar Pichai tweeted, “Thank you for a great meeting today PM @narendramodi. Inspiring to see the rapid pace of technological change under your leadership. Look forward to continuing our strong partnership and supporting India's G20 presidency to advance an open, connected internet that works for all.” He also shared a picture of himself with the PM.

Responding to this tweet, Prime Minister Modi tweeted, “Was a delight to meet you @sundarpichai and discuss innovation, technology and more. It is important the world continues to work together to leverage tech for human prosperity and sustainable development.”

Why was Sundar Pichai in India?

Google for India is an annual event that is organised by Google every year and the main aim is for people to have access to tools, services, information and training online to help them achieve their ambitions and potential.

Sundar Pichai was in India for the eighth edition of Google for India 2022 and the main focus of this edition is using AI to make Google more helpful, secure and private for India's changing digital needs. The eight edition of Google for India 2022 was live-streamed on YouTube. The company announced new AI-based solutions and some new partnerships with Indian brands to drive India’s digital economy.

How did his conversation with the President of India go?

Apart from discussing the future of the country with the Prime Minister of India, Sundar Pichai also met with President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi. President Murmu asked Sundar Pichai to work for universal digital literacy in India. The official account of Rashtrapati Bhavan tweeted after the meeting with the CEO of Google, “CEO of Google and Alphabet Sundar Pichai called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President described Shri Pichai, a recipient of Padma Bhushan, as a symbol of Indian talent and wisdom and urged him to work for universal digital literacy in India.”

To which Pichai replied, “Grateful to meet with Madam President and discuss her commitment to education and women's economic empowerment in India. Proud to support with our Read Along app which helps students learn to read, and our commitment to reach 1M women entrepreneurs with our Women Will program.”

What are his plans for India?

Google announced new features and projects including Artificial Intelligence (AI), multi-search features and YouTube courses. Nine new languages have been added to Google AI and several measures to increase the number of languages are being taken. Languages such as Assamese, Bhojpuri, Konkani and others have recently been added to Google’s AI.

An amount of $300 million will be invested to support AI-based start-ups as a part of India Digitisation Fund in India and one-fourth of this amount will be reserved for start-ups led by women.