In 2014, German NGO WASH United declared May 28 as Menstrual Hygiene Day. The organisation that advocates sanitation and clean drinking water in over 8 countries. In May 2013, a 28-day online campaign May #MENSTRAVAGANZA was organised to increase awareness about menstruation and the important factors to keep in mind to ensure a healthy and safe period. Encouraged by the positive feedback, they decided to roll it out as an annual reminder.



Why was May 28 chosen as Menstrual Hygiene Day?

An average individual’s period cycle lasts 28 days. And as a reminder for the world about this crucial period, the day was marked on our calendars. The main intention behind this annual tribute to menstruating individuals is to bring attention to a certain lack of awareness and education around the issue in some parts of the developing world. This lack of information leads to poor menstrual hygiene. Without proper access to sanitation infrastructure and proper menstrual products, menstrual hygiene continues to evade certain parts of the world.



How is the day celebrated?

Under this international advocacy platform, organisations and individuals across the world group together to spread the word about menstrual hygiene and raise awareness on how to stay healthy and clean during a period cycle. Public agencies, the media and private companies come together to offer hygiene-related products and to generally raise awareness, not simply among menstruating adults, but among communities at large.

What will the campaign be like this year?

This year, the theme adopted by the campaign is Action and Investment in Menstrual Hygiene and Health. The Menstruation Hygiene Day platform has chosen to raise awareness this year through a crowd-sourced campaign video with people from all around the world paying attention to why this issue needs our attention. The ultimate intention of the project is to create a world without period poverty and stigma by 2030.