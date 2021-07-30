Take a look at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics Medal table. While the names of all the countries may seem familiar to you, you might have wondered what does the fifth position holder ROC stand for. Here, we break it down for you.



What does ROC stand for?

ROC expands to Russian Olympic Committee. As many as we 335 sportspersons from Russia are part of it.



But why ROC? Why not compete as Russia?

It all began in December 2019, when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) banned Russia for four years from competing in international events. This was after a number of Russian sportspersons were accused of doping. The events that the country was banned from includes the Tokyo Olympics and FIFA 2022.

When exactly did these doping incidents happen?

In 2014, a number of athletes and whistleblowers have come out in public, accused the Russian state of sponsoring a doping scheme. This led to a series of investigations leading to these bans. The country was banned from taking part in the 2018 Winter Olympics too.



What does this mean for the Russian athletes?

This means that the athletes can take part in these events, but they will not be allowed to represent their country. They will not be allowed to wear a jersey that display's Russia's name, use the flag or play the Russian national anthem anytime during the events.