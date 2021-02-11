Recently, the photoshoot of a model wearing bridal wear designed by famous designer Xeeshan Ali had gone viral. In the photos that have been tweeted lakhs of people, one can see a woman painfully pulling a cart that consists of a groom and the huge amount of dowry demanded by his family members. Designer Xeeshan Ali, through these mind-blowing photos, is asking people to say No to the age-old tradition of dowry that is a burden and harassment of the bride and her parents.

The photos have gone viral to the extent that the Twitter handle of UN Women Pakistan has posted it on their page also with three different hashtags including #StopDowryMongering #NumaishNaLagao #JahezkhoriBandKaro.

Therefore, we thought of taking you through the dowry situation in India and the number of cases that have been registered so far.

What is the dowry system?

Dowry refers to the goods or property given as a gift to the groom by the bride's family at the time of marriage. It included cash, jewellery, vehicles, furniture, crockery and much more.

How many dowry cases and deaths due to this system have been registered?

In 2010, India reported the highest number of dowry deaths with 8,391 cases. According to the National Crime Records Bureau of India (NCBI), India witnessed nearly10 million weddings a year and not less than 10,000 cases of dowry were reported in 2015. In 2018. the number of cases filed under the Dowry Prohibition Act in 2018 is 690. In 2019, it was 739 cases. And the number of deaths increases from 48 in 2018 to 52 in 2019.

What is the minimum dowry received in India?

In most of the cases, the average dowry received or given in India is Rs 38,946 rupees, according to various studies.

What is the Dowry Prohibition Act?

The Dowry Prohibition Act under the Indian Law enacted on May 1, 1961 intends to prevent the giving and receiving of a dowry. If anyone gives or receives the dowry, the person is punishable with imprisonment of six months or a fine of 5,000 rupees or both.