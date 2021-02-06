

Whatever happened on January 26 during the tractor rally was unpleasant. With the Central Government not backing down on the new farm laws, policemen and farmers engaged in a pitched battle to enter the capital. After the tractor rally, the central government has made no attempts to talk to farmers but laid nails on the Delhi Highway so that farmers cannot cross these roads or borders.

Therefore, on February 6, the farmers have called for Chakka Jam from 12 to 3 pm. This Chakka Jam has been organised to protest against three major acts. It includes Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation Act 2020), Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

What is Chakka Jam?

Chakka Jam in Hindi literally translates to traffic jam. It is a form of protest by farmers or any other group by blocking the roads. This time, the Chakka Jam in India has been called by farmers in protest against three particular farm laws that are described or termed by them as anti-farmer laws.

Who has organised it and who will be part of this Chakka Jam?

Chakka Jam has been organised by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha that is a body consisting of 40 farmer unions protesting against the laws. Lakhs and lakhs of farmers have been coming on tractors from Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana and surrounding state highways to be part of the Chakka Jam.

What is the duration of Chakka Jam and where it is happening?

The Chakka Jam will be happening from 12 pm to 3 pm which is for three hours on January 6, 2021. With the Central Government having blocked the Delhi Highway by laying huge nails, Chakka Jam will happen in Haryana, UP, Rajasthan and other Southern states.

What exactly will be happening at the Chakka Jam?

Though the farmers have called out for a road blockade for three hours across the country, they have also announced that it must be done peacefully and nobody must involve themselves in violent act. Therefore, the farmer union bodies will be providing food and water to the farmers who have been coming on vehicles and tractors on the protest site. Besides this they will be told about the government's anti-farmer laws and what injustice is being done to them.

What are the security arrangements made by the police?

The security arrangements includes multi-layered barricades, extra forces near three protest sites, barbed wires and ofcourse cyber crime police is carefully watching your social media messages and accounts to stop people from spreading rumours or speaking anything against the government. The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has asked all its to fit buses with wire mesh.