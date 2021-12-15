What is it with Indians and tea, one wonders. Whatever the reason, there is no denying that tea is the quintessential beverage that is close to so many people's hearts. Just how much was answered at the Guwahati Tea Auction yesterday when the Manohari Gold Tea was auctioned. So how much was it worth? And what makes it so special? We answer all your queries right here in What The FAQ.

How much was the Manohari Gold tea auctioned for?

One kilogram of the special tea was sold for Rs 99,999. This was 33 per cent higher than the price last year when it was sold for Rs 75,000 per kilogram. The tea has shown a tremendous upward trend in price for the past four years. In 2019, it was sold for Rs 50,000 per kilogram and the year before, in 2018 it was sold for Rs 39,001 per kilogram.

What makes the Manohari Gold tea so special?

This variety of tea is only grown at the Manohari Tea Estate in the district of Dibrugarh, Assam, a unit of Suntok Tea Co. LLP, which focuses only on high quality production of various premium Assam teas. The way of handling this particular type of tea is also different and its taste is also different. According to Rajan Lohia, director of Manohari Tea Estate, this is a special type of team. It is also famous for its special aroma. Special care is taken to maintain it during production. Many types of antioxidants are found in this tea. Apart from this, they contain bioactive compunds that help in controlling the effects of ageing and obesity.

What is the special process of breaking this tea?​

The method of breaking this tea, leaf is also different. It is broken before the sun's rays fall between 4 and 6 in the morning. Its colour is light beige and the leaves are plucked along with the buds. After going through the process of fermentation, their colour turns from beige to brown. Then they are dried, after which they appear golden in colour.

Why is Assam so dependent on its tea cultivation?

About 20 per cent of the state's population is employed on tea fields. The huge number of people engaged in the tea industry, not only provides a livelihood for them but is a pig pillar in the state's economy as well. The climatic conditions that provide heavy rainfall along with the clay rich soil either side of the Brahmaputra river contribute to the malty flavour of the tea, for which Assam is famous.