On Monday, Piyush Goyal, Minister of Railways, tweeted on his official Twitter handle about the magnificent Arch Bridge on River Chenab in Jammu and Kashmir. He wrote, "A moment of pride for India! The arch of Chenab bridge, connecting Kashmir to Kanyakumari has been completed." He also mentioned that it is the world's highest bridge with an arch span of 467 metres. This kindled our curiosity and here's everything about the Arch Bridge's features and purpose.



Why the Government of India is building the world's highest railway bridge in Jammu and Kashmir?

The Arch Bridge on River Chenab is constructed by the Indian Railways as a part of their Udhampur-Srinagar Baramulla Railway Link project to connect the Kashmir valley to other parts of India. It can not only attract many tourists but fulfil other purposes as well.



How long is the Arch Bridge?

It is 1315 metres long and being the world's highest railway bridge, it is 359 metres above the Chenab river's bed level. It is built at a cost of Rs 1,486 crores.



What are the unique features of the Arch Bridge in Chenab?

- The Arch Bridge is designed to withstand high wind speed up to 266 km/hr

- It will be 35 metres higher than the iconic Eiffel Tower in Paris- Bridge will remain operational at a restricted speed of 30 km/hr even after the removal of one pier

- Bridge designed to bear earthquake forces of highest intensity zone-V

- For the first time on Indian Railways, a Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing machine was used for testing of welds- NABL accredited lab established at site for testing

- 584 km welding done to join different parts of the structure

- The most sophisticated Tekla software used for structural detailing

Where are the other arch bridges in the world?

Arch bridges can be found worldwide, like the Stone Dock Bridge in China, the Bridge of Arta in Greece, and the Cenarth Bridge in Wales. In 1634, the Spectacle Bridge (a stone arch bridge) was constructed in Japan.