UGC NET June 2026 test takers still wait for answer key, NTA silent

The National Testing Agency concluded the UGC NET June 2026 session exam on June 30 and the re-test for few takers was conducted on July 5. It has been more than 22 days since the exam got concluded, and the NTA is yet to release the response sheet and answer keys. In the past few years, this has been the longest dealy with respect to the release of answer key. The usual timeline/ window is 5-7 days every year.

Through the social media platform 'X', many test takers are expressing their frustation over the delay in releasing the answer key. On the other hand, NTA has been silent on the paper leak allegations and there has been no official update on the same. Apart from this, the silence on answer key delay is causing concern among the aspirants.

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There have been no further updates from NTA and whether any investigation is being conducted on the paper leak is still unknown. With the delay in releasing the answer key, the result announcement has been delayed further. Usually, UGC NET results are declared within 25-30 days after the exam every year.

It is high time for the exam autority to provide a proper update to the candidates. NTA is already facing backlash for the irregularies in conducting the NEET exam. However, PM Modi cleared that the government has taken strict action on those involved in the paper leak.

As NTA has been giving back-to-back updates on the NEET exam, lack of updates on the UGC NET is test takers the candidates more.